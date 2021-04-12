WAVERLY — The Upper Iowa University women and men’s track and field teams battled tough conditions on Saturday in Waverly at the Wartburg Outdoor Select Meet to each take third. Five full teams competed in the event.
The University of Northern Iowa had a few athletes in both the women and men’s events, but did not have their full team in place.
The Peacock women scored 66.5 points highlighted by 16 top-eight finishes an event win and three runner-up times and marks, while the men scored 86.4 points fueled by 21 top-eight places, a pair of event wins and a second-place finish.
Wartburg took first in both. The women scored 280.5 points, the men 275.
For Upper Iowa, Cassiddy Wilson claimed the 400-meter hurdles event title with a time of 1:04.14 and teamed up with Christonna Shafranski, Ellie Loesch and Jenna Ross to place second in the 4x400-meter relay in a time of 3:56.04. Loesch added another runner-up placing in the 100-meter dash when she sprinted across the line in 12.65 seconds.
UIU’s third second-place finish came in the discus when Kiana Maghanoy hit a mark of 32.64 meters.
In addition, the Peacocks finished third in the 4x100-meter relay in a time of 49.71 behind the sprints of Loesch, Shafranski, Ross and Kysta Ramirez.
UIU’s final top-three finish came in the pole vault where Katie McEnery cleared 1.92 meters.
For the Peacock men, Jaylen Hobson won both the long jump and triple jump on Saturday to push 20 points into UIU’s tally. Hobson posted top marks of 6.82 meters in the long jump and 14.06 meters in the triple jump.
Deion Jones placed second in the 400-meter hurdles in a time of 57.52.
Kaden Ludwig put together a third-place run in the 200-meter race and broke the finish line in a time of 23:16. Ludwig then teamed up with Teddy Ayden, Joe Edozie and Paul Marchand to place third in the 4x100-meter relay to place third in a time of 42.82.
Brady Krupa collected 4,611 points to place fourth in the decathlon which was split between Friday and Saturday. Krupa’s total in the decathlon was highlighted by the second-best mark in the high jump of 1.81 meters (636 points) and three third-place finishes in the 100-meters (11.82 seconds, 687 points), the 110-meter hurdles (16.59 s, 668 points), and the long jump (5.82 m, 548 points).
UP NEXT: UIU will compete travel to Concordia University, St. Paul on Saturday, April 17, for the Holst Invitational.