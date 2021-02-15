MOUNT VERNON — The women and men’s indoor track and field teams both won their dual with Cornell College on Saturday in Mount Vernon. The Peacocks women won 75-31, while the men prevailed 73-38.
Points in the dual were awarded by the following standards; first place earned five points, second place got three and third place received one point.
Paul Marchand, of Nashua, New Hampshire, had the highlight of the day in the 60-meter dash with a new program record time of 6.97 seconds.
Independence graduate Jadyn Schultz ran with the 1600M sprint medley that placed second with a time of 5:10.55. Other members of the relay squad were Delaney Miller, Ashley Donovan, and Madison Brownrigg.
The teams will now get ready to compete at the Northern Sun Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships in Mankato, Minn. on Feb. 26-27.