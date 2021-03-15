WAUKEE, Iowa — Upper Iowa placed eighth overall with 1,165 targets in the second Iowa Conference Shoot of the season on March 13-14 at the New Pioneer Gun Club in Waukee, Iowa. The Peacocks performance was good enough to edge out Coe College by 16 points.
Iowa Western Community College won the event with 1,458 total targets while the host, Simpson College placed second with 1,357 marks. Hawkeye Community College rounded out the top three with 1,352 targets, just five away from second place.
The Peacocks shot 100 trap and 100 sporting clay targets on Saturday. On Sunday, UIU followed up by shooting 100 Skeet and 50 super sporting targets.
Upper Iowa's individual results were:
• American Skeet (100 targets): freshman Ty Parsons, of Bend, Oregon, 91; sophomore Brady Emswiler, of Norwalk, 83; freshman Jayden Shaw, of Aztec, New Mexico, 81; Mikel Brown, 71; and freshman Matthew Moore, of Bethhalto, Illinois, 70.
• Sporting Clays (100 targets): Parsons, 55; Shaw, 48; Moore, 45; freshman Brady Carrigan, of Owatonna, Minnesota, 31; and Brown, 29.
Super Sporting Clays (50 targets): Parsons, 33; Moore, 29; Emswiler, 26; Shaw, 26; and Carrigan 22.
American Singles Trap (100 targets): Moore, 93; Shaw, 86; Carrigan, 84;Parsons, 83; and Brown 79.
UP NEXT: The Peacocks will compete next in a triangular meet with Coe and William Penn University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Saturday, March 20.