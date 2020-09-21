The Upper Iowa shotgun sports team competed in week two of the Scholastic Clay Target Program’s College Virtual Competition. UIU shot American singles trap on Monday, Sept. 14 at the Kornhill Shooting Range in Fayette, the team also traveled south to Oelwein on Wednesday, Sept. 16 to shoot American skeet.
UIU moved into a tie for fifth place out of 13 teams after four Peacocks posted perfect scores in the American singles trap competition. Jayden Shaw, Brady Carrigan, Matthew Moore, and Ty Parsons shattered all 25 of their targets while Brady Emswiler took out a personal-high 22 giving the Peacocks a 122/125 final mark and a 239/250 total on the year. Carrigan and Shaw remain tied for the top individual trap shot as the two have yet to miss a target. The performance surged the Peacocks past Wartburg College who sat in fifth after week one and tied Hastings College whom UIU previously trailed by one target.
Schreiner University remains in the top spot in trap following a perfect score in week one by demolishing 123/125 targets to make for a 248/250 total. Southeastern University and Concordia University-Nebraska are in a tie for second as both teams struck 123 targets apiece and have accumulated 245 targets in the competition. Hillsdale College rounds up the top three hitting 243/250 targets thus far.
The Peacocks placed eighth out of 12 teams in the American skeet competition eliminating 103 targets out of a possible 125 bringing their yearly total to 193. Upper Iowa is just one target behind seventh place Olivet College. Schreiner came out on top yet again hitting all 125 targets, while Concordia posted a perfect round as well moving into second place with 246 targets hit. Hillsdale and Hastings met to round out the top three with 244 total targets.
Individually, Parsons led UIU hitting 24/25 of his targets. Shaw followed with 22, Emswiler connected on 21, Moore struck 19, and Carrigan rounded out the Peacocks with 17 targets. Mikel Brown also competed in both the trap and skeet events for Upper Iowa.
UP NEXT: The Peacocks will continue competing in the SCTP College Virtual Competition in Fayette on Mondays, Sept. 21, 28, Oct. 5, 12 and 19 and in Oelwein on Wednesdays, Sept. 23, 30, Oct. 7, 14 and 21.