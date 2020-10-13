FAYETTE — The Upper Iowa shotgun sports team closed out the Scholastic Clay Target Program's College Virtual Competition finishing third place in American Singles Trap and fourth place in American Skeet.
Upper Iowa had four top-10 individual placements from Freshmen Ty Parsons, Brady Carrigan and Jayden Shaw.
UIU shot American singles trap on Monday, Oct. 5 at the Kornhill Shooting Range in Fayette, the team also traveled south to Oelwein on Wednesday, Oct. 7, to shoot American skeet.
Upper Iowa finished in third place out of 13 teams in the SCTP American singles trap competition. Matthew Moore, Carrigan, Parsons, Shaw and Brady Emswiller all took out 24 targets apiece giving the Peacocks a 120/125 final mark and a 602/625 total on the year.
Carrigan finished second overall atop the individual trap leaderboard as he missed just one target throughout the entire competition.
Shaw finished fifth overall with 123 targets while Parsons ended up in eighth place out of 102 competitors connecting on 121/125 targets.
The Peacocks finished nine targets away from the top spot.
Southeastern Community College finished out on top with 611/625 targets. Hillsdale College and Concordia University-Nebraska tied for second just one target behind Southeastern CC at the conclusion of the five-week virtual season.
The Peacocks moved into fourth place out of 12 teams in the American skeet competition eliminating 106 targets out of a possible 125 bringing their final total on the year to 505. Concordia claimed first-place with 618/625 targets. Hillsdale sits in second with 609 targets while Wartburg College closes out the top three with 546 points.
Individually, Parsons and Shaw led UIU hitting 24/25 of his targets. Moore hit 20, while Carrigan and Emswiler rounded out the Peacocks with 19 targets each. Mikel Brown also competed in both the trap and skeet events for Upper Iowa taking down a career-high 23 targets in trap and 12 in skeet. Parsons finishes his American Skeet run in fourth place having connected on 121 out of 125 targets.
Upper Iowa will compete in the SCTP Division III, which is made up of programs with 10 or less student-athletes and programs new to the sport. It is to be determined whether or not these competitions will take place virtually or in person. In the meantime, the Peacocks will now work toward succeeding in the ACUI virtual competition which runs through the end of October.