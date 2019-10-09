Leaves are turning and trails are crunching beneath hikers’ feet, but northeast Iowa is not quite at its autumn color peak. That could change by this weekend.
According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Fall Color Report for this week, the fall color change will likely progress more typically as the week progresses with the arrival of cooler, fall-like weather.
“Virginia creeper and sumac are vibrant right now,” the report says. “Some maples are starting to turn yellow and orange. Walnut, elm, cottonwood, basswood and ash are all turning yellow and dropping their leaves. This coming weekend looks to be quite pretty.”
The following is a list from the DNR of trees and how they turn in the fall:
Ash: Green ash leaves turn yellow, but white ash has a purplish cast. The leaves fall after those of walnut trees, but earlier than those of oaks and maples.
Elms: Elm leaves turn various shades of yellow with some turning brown before falling, others falling while still yellow.
Hickory: Leaves turn yellow on hickory trees, then brown before falling.
Maple (Soft): The leaves of soft (silver) maples turn yellow but do not turn brown before falling.
Maple (Hard): Brilliant flame red hues are the signature of hard maple leaves. The red pigmentation of some leaves breaks down before falling.
Bur Oak: Buff to yellow colors predominate in bur oaks. The leaves remain on the tree and turn brown before falling.
Oak (Red): The red oaks have brilliant red leaves in fall though the color is probably not as intense as that of some hard maples.
Oak (White): White oaks have a more subdued purple fall leaf color. The leaves then turn brown and often stay on the tree until new leaves begin to grow in the spring.