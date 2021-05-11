A 54-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in a downtown Oelwein parking lot at about 6 p.m. Friday.
Authorities are withholding the names of the driver and the deceased.
The Iowa State Patrol reports that a 2014 Ford Explorer was leaving from a parked position in a Oelwein American Legion lot at 108 1st St. SW when it struck a person who was crouched down in front of the SUV.
The Oelwein Police Department assisted at the scene.
Names will be released after notification of family, the State Patrol says.