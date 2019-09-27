The 25 Sept. Register reported “Iowa man gets 3 years of probation for vehicular homicide for driving more than 30 mph over the speed limit and killing another person.” Here is only one example of the little or no penalty for killing with speed. If he’d used a gun, he’d have gotten 25 years in prison.
Also, on the same page, regarding that “new judicial nominating law,” which is a clever attempt to “politicalize/Republicanize” the judicial system to make it agree with the Republicans: It is an improper encroachment on the judicial branch. The judges have a duty to interpret the Constitution and protect the rights of the minority, even when it doesn’t agree with the majority, or with the Republicans.