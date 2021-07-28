A celebration marking the passage of the 19th Amendment will include a live play at the Fayette County Courthouse Plaza on Saturday, Aug. 14.
The 20-minute play, “Godiva For Suffrage” is sponsored by the Historical Society and West Union Area Community Theatre. The performance starts at 6 p.m. and will be immediately followed by a parade around the Courthouse Square. Anyone can join in the parade. Horseback riders especially will be welcomed.
Participants then will return to the plaza to conclude with a brief sing-along.
The Fayette County Historical Society will have cold drinks and treats available in the gazebo.
Janet Story Schlapkohl and Jill Bowden Blank wrote the play about the suffrage movement in Fayette County. As supporting cast, anyone is welcome to join in the cheers, and march in a parade supporting women’s suffrage. Wear a white blouse or shirt.
Interested supporting singers, and men to portray city officials should call 563-422-0370 or 319-321-7926. A short rehearsal prior to the performance will be held at 5 p.m. in the Historical Center, 100 N. Walnut St., West Union.
Did you know?
Fayette County voted to ratify the passing of the 19th amendment, but the northern part of the county was a hotbed of dissent among women against the passage of the amendment. Minnie Bronson, born on a farm between Fayette and Hawkeye became a national figure advocating against ratifying the amendment. She is noteworthy in the play.