FAYETTE — Pete’s Halls of Horror at Upper Iowa University is inviting visitors on Thursday, Oct. 31, to its more than 20 scare stations along a new route inside Colgrove-Walker Hall. The public event will be from 6-10 p.m.
The line into Pete’s Halls of Horror will form along Washington Street at Peacock Plaza. Visitors will exit near Parker-Fox Hall, where the UIU Alumni Office will host a reception.
Parents and guardians are reminded that children of all ages should be prepared to be scared; the event may not be suitable for younger children.
Organizers urge potential visitors to buy advance tickets and arrive early to ensure entrance. The line into the Halls will close at 9:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for all ages. UIU alumni receive a discount when purchasing a ticket.
To learn how to preorder tickets, visit the Pete’s Halls of Horror Facebook page at https://bit.ly/2lGeb1B.
A shuttle service will be provided to and from Fayette Campus parking lots.
Pete’s Halls of Horror is organized and sponsored by UIU student clubs and organizations and the UIU and Fayette community. It coincides with Fayette’s traditional Halloween trick-or-treat, which is scheduled from 5-7 p.m.