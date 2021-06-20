HAWKEYE — North Fayette Valley senior Ashton Pfister, 17, was crowned Miss Hawkeye on Friday.
She is the daughter of Brian and Lori Pfister.
She runs track for North Fayette Valley and is a member of the cheer squads for NFV football and basketball. She is also on the school’s drill team.
Pfister is also president of the Windsor Spark Plugs 4H Club and serves as a member of the 4H Fayette County Council and the State 4H Council.
After high school, Ashton plans to attend Central College or the University of Iowa to major in athletic training and minor in speech pathology.
In her free time, Ashton enjoys running, babysitting, volunteering and working as a camp councilor, according to the Union Echo Leader.
Also competing for Miss Hawkeye was Molly Niewoehner, a 2021 graduate of Sumner-Fredericksburg, and Alyssa Jones, a 2021 graduate of North Fayette Valley.