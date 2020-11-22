FAYETTE — Twenty-eight a week, 43 a week, 72 a week — that’s how the numbers are rising at Scott Pharmacy in Fayette for COVID-19 tests that they are administering.
“It’s rapidly increasing, which mirrors the state and national increases also being seen,” said Pharmacist David Scott.
Scott Pharmacy is one of the few in the area who are administering the free tests.
The tests are administered on a drive-up method. A pharmacy technician, fully outfitted in protective gear, brings the
test to the person waiting in their car and gives it to the person to administer to themselves, collects the sample, bags it and takes it back to the pharmacy. It is then sent in for testing.
“We are testing Monday-Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and can do up to 100 tests per day,” Scott said.
That seems like a lot of time being spent on something that may not be that lucrative and that a lot of other pharmacies don’t currently offer.
“We are reimbursed through an agreement with our wholesaler. The patient does not have any cost through this federal program and testing is open to everyone whether they have symptoms or not. The testing lab has maintained their three- to five-day average, with the majority getting results back in two to three days,” Scott said.
He went on to say it’s about doing a person’s part in helping to battle the pandemic.
“The workload is manageable and the service is a necessity for our community at this point in time. People need a free option for testing and we need easy access to testing for everyone. Our next step, hopefully in the next couple months, will be to transition to a 15-minute rapid test performed on site for more timely results.”
This program is part of the public-private partnership announced on March 13, 2020, with eTrueNorth, who worked with state and local officials, and pharmacy and lab partners to open testing sites in areas of need.
Scott Pharmacy uses a self-administered nasal swab test that allows you to swab your own nose, supervised by the Scott technician. The testing is conducted outside in the pharmacy parking lot, and the patient stays in their car the whole time.
The whole process takes only about 5 minutes once they arrive. They schedule everything online at doineedacovid19test.com.