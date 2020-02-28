Wings Park first- and second-graders delivered a choreographed chorus about the creatures of the swamp during their winter concert, “Swamped,” on Thursday.
There was square dancing, singing, hopping, “flying” and percussion such as maracas, tambourines and xylophones during the production, which was videoed in part by the reporter — available on our website or through our Facebook page — and in full by teacher Drew Grundmeyer.
Vocal music teacher Tara Ketoff directed the young performers and Twyla Larsen accompanied.
