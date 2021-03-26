Trending Recipes
Oelwein, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 96%
- Feels Like: 45°
- Heat Index: 49°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 45°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:58:07 AM
- Sunset: 07:28:11 PM
- Dew Point: 48°
- Visibility: 5 mi
Today
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 31F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 31F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.
Tomorrow
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 46F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: W @ 10mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WNW @ 13mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WNW @ 14mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WNW @ 15mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NW @ 15mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NW @ 17mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NW @ 18mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NW @ 19mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NW @ 19mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 18mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 18mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 17mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Trending
Articles
- Oelwein man charged in downtown Oelwein stabbing
- Man injured stopping truck theft
- Huskies trio head off to play college football
- Assistant principal, activity director hired at Oelwein High School
- Former instructor sues UIU over 'retaliation'
- Oelwin's Kennedy Lape will play for Wartburg
- BCHC CEO departs for Winneshiek job
- Younger Oelwein track and field program ready for season
- Fayette County Sheriff's Log
- Fayette County Sheriff's Log
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.