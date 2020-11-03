Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

 

Voters went to the polls from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. in Fayette and Buchanan counties, as elsewhere in the nation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tags