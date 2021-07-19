The Fayette County Fair Queen Contest and Pie Auction will be Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. in the bandstand on the fairgrounds in West Union.
All proceeds of the pie auction go to support a project at the fairgrounds. This year it will be renovating the dance pavilion. In 2019, the pie auction raised over $16,000 for the fair.
Typically the focus is about supporting your local candidate. However, for persons wanting to bid based on variety or simply support the fair, here is what flavor each participant has created and will be auctioning:
Peach: Miss Arlington 2020 Sidney Hiemes and Miss Elgin 2020 Valerie Boleyn.
Apple: Miss Clermont 2021 Lynzee West; Miss Elgin 2021 Kenlin Schmitt (apple crumble pie); Miss Hawkeye 2021 Ashton Pfister; Miss Waucoma 2021 Makaela Kime (caramel apple pie); Miss Westgate 2021 Naomi Scott and Miss West Union 2021 Hailey Walvatne.
Pear pie: Miss Maynard 2020 Octavia George.
Berry pies: Miss Maynard 2021 Aaliyah Gordon (blueberry) and Miss West Union 2020 Cassandra Moss (raspberry).
Cherry pies: Miss Oelwein 2021 Abigail Patrick and 2019 Fayette County Fair Princess Olivia Decker.
Triple berry peach pie: Miss St. Lucas 2020/21 Harley Baumler.
Pecan pies: 2019 Fayette County Fair Queen Ryin Lehmann and 2019 Iowa State Fair Queen Hannah Koellner.