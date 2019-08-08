SUMNER -- The pilot of a crop duster was killed this morning in a crash near the Sumner Dollar General store on West 1st Street, Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett said.
Iowa Hwy. 93 west of town is blocked off at Viking Avenue.
Two members of the management of Norby's Farm Fleet nearby said that they heard the crash as the power went out in the store. Then they came out and saw a fireball and one of the plane's tires fly past and hit First State Bank next door.
A Butler County REC crew is repairing the power line.
The Bremer County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol, Sumner and Tripoli police, Sumner fire and Sumner EMS were on scene, before 10:30 a.m. and the FAA was inbound.