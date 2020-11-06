“Old Towne Osborne” will come alive on Thursday, Dec. 3 at the Osborne Nature Center, five miles south of Elkader. Visitors will stroll through the pioneer village and encounter some of Osborne’s oldest residents to hear how they’re spending their holidays.
Outdoor walks will start every 20 minutes and last some 30 minutes, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Osborne Nature Center, 29862 Osborne Road/Highway 13.
Reservations are required; call 563-245-1516. For the free family event, a donation of bird feed such as thistle and black oil sunflower seeds is requested.