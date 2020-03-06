As spring break nears, many Iowans are preparing to travel.
Whether traveling or enjoying a staycation, Iowa Department of Public Health and Buchanan County Public Health remind vacationers to take time to learn about and prepare for health concerns, as the organizations continue to monitor and coordinate responses to the situation along with the Centers for Disease Control and others.
Across the country, the greatest health risk to travelers is from influenza; however, it is appropriate to take precautions against the 2019 novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
The virus was first detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019, and has since been detected in other parts of the world, including the U.S.
County health departments, including Buchanan County Public Health, continue to work with the Iowa Department of Public Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local partners to monitor and respond to novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
U.S. CASES
As of Wednesday, the latest data available as of writing, seven Iowans had tested negative for COVID-19 and no tests showed positive.
Nationwide, the death toll from COVID-19 climbed to 14, with all but one victim in Washington state; the other death was in California. The number of infections swelled to over 200, scattered across at least 18 states. Pennsylvania and Indiana reported their first cases Friday.
As of Thursday night, New York had had 23 cases. Central U.S. states reporting cases were: Illinois five, Texas four and Wisconsin one.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide surpassed 99,600 in 90 countries with data as of Thursday, the World Health Organization reported.
PREVENTION
“The prevention for COVID-19 is similar to how you protect yourself from a variety of viruses, like influenza,” said Buchanan County Public Health Director Tai Burkhart. “Cover coughs and sneezes, wash hands frequently, and stay home from work or vacation when ill.”
As the response to COVID-19 progresses, learning continues.
Most often, person-to-person spread is thought to happen among people in close contact, about a 6-foot radius. This spread is believed to occur when an infected person coughs or sneezes and droplets land on another person’s nose or mouth.
Therefore, when at home or traveling, it is important to avoid being near people who are visibly ill. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, coughing and shortness of breath.
TRAVEL
Travelers are advised to avoid nonessential trips to countries for which the CDC has posted level 3 warnings: China, Iran, South Korea and Italy. Practice enhanced precautions — advisory level 2 — if traveling to Japan.
RESOURCES
IDPH posts statewide numbers of persons being monitored, persons being tested and test results, a link to CDC travel advisories, and more is on the IDPH webpage shortened link, https://bit.ly/39vt6Qs. Visit this web page for up-to-date information posted on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
IDPH is on Facebook at @IowaDepartmentOfPublicHealth and on Twitter at @IAPublicHealth.
Another good link on the 2019 novel coronavirus is the John Hopkins Center for Health Security web page on it, which includes info for communities (Experts in the Media subhead, Scientific American article, “What Coronavirus Emergency Measures Could U.S. Communities Take?”) and info for healthcare professionals on blood serum testing to determine exposure, and the two kinds of diagnostic testing, whole genome sequencing and real-time reverse transcriptase PCR (rRT-PCR). That page is, www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/resources/COVID-19/.