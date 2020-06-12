The Oelwein Planning and Zoning Commission will discuss two multifamily housing projects when it meets at 8:15 a.m. Monday, June 15, in Council Chambers.
The commission will discuss a variance for 406 Third Street S.E. The city of Oelwein is working with Ridge Development of Marion to build a 30-unit, three-story apartment complex and commercial space on 406 Third Ave. S.E. after the nod from City Council last month.
City Council approved the offer to purchase the property in a 5-1 vote on May 26 with Councilwoman Karen Seeders opposed, meeting minutes show.
During the public hearing earlier in the meeting, Mayor Brett DeVore stated a local Realtor commented to not allow pets and to add garages on the property.
“The commercial unit is zoned appropriately, but in order to put in the apartments, a variance for multi-family must be provided,” City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger tells the commission in attached documents. “City staff wants to work with both Planning and Zoning and Board of Adjustment to understand the need for this variance and how this will help the community. This discussion will allow for the commission to work on questions for staff before a recommendation is needed to the Board of Adjustment.”
The complex would feature one-, two- and three-bedroom modern, two-bath apartments, complete with all appliances, Developer Brian Ridge told the City Council on May 18. Ridge said based on cost and all market studies, the apartments would rent between $700 and $950 per month, the Daily Register reported at that time.
Ridge said his firm would manage the complex and this would not be a low-income housing development.
In another request:
RISE, Ltd. of Elkader is requesting a variance to allow for the construction of a new group home at 219 and 223 E. Charles. The property is zoned commercial, but there are older houses there now. If approved, a hearing will be held at 8 a.m. June 25.
The agency intends to replace its current home on Frederick Avenue, an older, two-story home that is not handicap-accessible.
“While a ramp has been added to the back of the home it is not ideal and a bit challenging to use,” the agency says in a letter to the city.
The East Charles lots are close to the library and other downtown businesses, thus allowing those living in the home, which serves people with physical or intellectual disabilities, to have walking access to the downtown businesses and services. It would house five RISE clients who are cared for by one to two staff on site at any given time.
“We provide services that allow individuals to live in the least restrictive/most independent setting,” the agency said.
The construction will be “a cash project (that) will not involve grants or loans” and a collaboration from the Alternative Living Corp Board of Directors. RISE, Ltd. purchased Alternative Living Corporation on Sept. 1, 2018, which began its expansion of its business into the Oelwein area.
“RISE, Ltd is committed to standing on its own with the support of the Alternative Living Board to fund this project and make a business presence in the Oelwein area,” the agency states.
The seven bed, three bath home at 303 N. Frederick, once vacated, will be listed for sale, thus creating more housing.
In total RISE employs 13 residential staff in Oelwein and is working to add another service area and would anticipate adding up to six staff at that site. The agency was formed in 1976 by parents of people with disabilities and handled activities as part of the Clayton County Care Facility.
RISE, Ltd. formally incorporated in May 1980. In June 1981 RISE, Ltd. became licensed as a Work Activity Center and offered its first residential services in November 1982.