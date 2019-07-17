WEST UNION — A Fayette County Fair landmark for many years, people attending the fair in the coming years will see a big change to the Clover Café.
Michelle Kelly, Fayette County 4-H youth coordinator, noted that she is looking to tear down the existing location and build a bigger café in the same spot.
The Clover Café was originally called Humphrey Dairy Barn and was built by Jerry and Donna Blue back in the late 1970s. After serving malts and many other tasty treats out of the popular food stand for a number of years, the couple donated the building to the Fayette County Ag Society. It isn’t clear when it officially became the Clover Café, but it did receive a major renovation just in time for the 152nd Fayette County Fair in 2005.
“It’s just time to build a new building, as the current one is too small,” said Kelly. “We ask clubs to provide five people to be in there, and we have some clubs that all the kids like to work and then you are elbow to elbow with people.”
Once funds are raised, the existing building, which is 16-by-24 feet, will be demolished to make way for a new 25-by-40 building that will be square with the outdoor seating. Kelly estimates that construction of just the new building is $20,000. That doesn’t include demolition of the old building and having needed sewer, electrical, and cement work done.
“I have been talking about this for the last few years, but I was a little hesitant because we don’t own the building,” Kelly explained. “I talked to different people about it, and they said I have been talking about it for years, why don’t you start working on it. I took it to extension council and other groups and they all encouraged me to move ahead with it.”
Instead of ordering the ever-popular taco salads and walking tacos through a window while still outdoors, once the new building is built fairgoers will order their food inside. Customers will enter through the east door and go up to a large counter to order. They will then move to the west, where they will pay for and pick up their food before exiting through the west door to the outside seating area. The kitchen will have all the same appliances that are currently located inside the Clover Café. However, it will now have more counter space, cabinets, and a storage room for its dry goods and paper products.
“For the last 10 years we have had a trailer sitting on the north side of the Clover Café that housed all of our extra chips, paper products, and other items,” she noted. “That trailer will be there again this year, but we are hoping we won’t need it for next year depending on how quickly we can raise the money.”
Roger Tegeler of Tegeler Construction in Maynard will be the general contractor on the project, and he is a member of the committee, who has been planning the upgrade. Other members of the committee include Deb Kahler, Bob Sadler, Neal Lansing, Peg Sparrgrove, Jon Turner, Chris Moss, and Kelly.
“We are still in the pre-planning stages, but all questions will be directed through Roger Tegeler,” the FC 4-H youth coordinator said. “If he can’t answer the question then he will pull the planning committee together to get things rolling. However, I want to stress that we aren’t going to do anything until we have the money raised.”
The group has one fundraiser scheduled for during the fair, which will be a Celebrity Showmanship event after each 4-H and FFA show. If a person is interested in participating in the Celebrity Showmanship event at the fair, please check with Kelly or a committee member to learn how to register for the event and for the rules.
“Two years ago we had a Celebrity Showmanship Contest at the fair following the sheep, swine, beef, and dairy shows,” Kelly recalled. “At that time, we were raising money for the 4-H building to paint on the inside, put the steel on the outside and install new electrical. We were short $25,000 at the start of the county fair. We hosted those celebrity showmanship and sheep had 16 participants, at the swine show the next day we had 32, at the beef show the next day we had 64 participants and at the dairy show it was over 100 participants. Each person paid $10, and they were able to go out to the barn and talk to a 4-H’er, pick their animal and show it. There were winners, and it was a fun show. We are going to do the Celebrity Showmanship again for Fair 2019, and is the only fundraiser for the Clover Café at this time.”
Those interested in donating their money, time, or talents to the project can call Michelle Kelly at the Fayette County Extension Office at (563) 425-3331.