WEST UNION — The Fayette County Supervisors heard plans last week from County Social Services representative Bob Lincoln about reducing the number of beds at Prairie View Residential Facility.
Lincoln said there is a commitment on CSS’s part to downsize the facility which currently brings in residents from all across the state.
“This is a real challenge for the local hospital and law enforcement,” Lincoln told the Board.
He proposed getting the number of beds down to 16. There are 50 available beds at the facility at this time.
“Instead of having two rooms having to share a bathroom, we can make one big room that would also include a living space area (rather than just a bedroom setting),” he said. “We’ll be able to provide more efficiencies and a private room. I’m excited about it.”
He also explained that transitioning from a residential care facility (RCF) to a less restrictive community-based placement would allow for Medicaid reimbursable services.
“In the past the RCFs were often used as long-term solutions to serving people with severe behavioral health needs. Today, the stays are intended to be short, approximately 90 days, with a focus on treatment and education to support one’s recovery,” Lincoln said.
He said that a transition specialist will be responsible for managing all of the referrals from and to tertiary levels of care. This includes referrals for those committed to residential level of care.
The transition specialist will work with social workers at the facility on a plan that will benefit that individual and the community. That may mean referring the person to special facility that have crisis beds, sub-acute beds, youth centers for youth experiencing a mental health crisis, facilities with an inpatient substance abuse program.
He said these types of referrals are already on the rise, almost doubling in the last year in counties throughout the upper northeast quadrant of the state.
Lincoln then presented a levy request for the upcoming fiscal year of $34 per capita. The supervisors won’t act on the request until they begin working on the county budget in the weeks to come.