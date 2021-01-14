Healthcare providers and pharmacies in Fayette County report they are working with Fayette County Public Health to launch vaccine clinics soon.
MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center Administrator Jill Groth affirmed the hospital’s participation in vaccine clinics.
“Yes, we are working, along with the other healthcare providers and pharmacies in Fayette County to launch vaccine clinics soon and (Coordinator) Jes Wagner with Public Health is helping us with that coordination when vaccine is available,” Groth said Thursday.
As part of the current phase 1A of vaccination MercyOne Oelwein has already been offering vaccine clinics to other healthcare workers such as dental and chiropractic staffs, Groth said earlier this week.
The answering machine at the Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh Pharmacy in Oelwein told customers on Thursday: “Hy-Vee employees are unable to approve COVID-19 vaccinations by phone. Please check with your local county or state health department. Please visit hy-vee.com/covid to determine your eligibility for a COVID-19 vaccination.”
Scott Pharmacy in Fayette posted on Wednesday, “To prepare for Phase 1B as a vaccine provider, we are now collecting names of people 75 years of age and older who are interested in the vaccine and live in (or near) Fayette County. Please call the pharmacy at 800-246-0024 and ask to be put on the list.”
Fayette County Public Health has no such waiting list, however.
“There isn’t a waiting list,” Public Health information officer Jamie Hoey said Thursday. “That’s not to say the pharmacies aren’t. If the clinics or pharmacies choose to do it that way, that’s completely up to them.
“What we’re working on is the best way to offer this to the masses,” Hoey said. “We have no clue what our allocation is going to be. We know we will not receive enough in the first shipment in 1B just like we did not in 1A. We expect a trickle in for allocation.”