MAYNARD — When it came to keeping the football on the tee for kickoffs, Turkey Valley struggled against a stiff, frigid wind blowing through West Central’s stadium Friday night.
Everything else seemed to go well for the Trojans in their 68-0 win over the Blue Devils.
Turkey Valley, which came into game with the second-best RPI among eight-man football teams in the state, remains undefeated with a 7-0 overall record, while the Blue Devils are 1-4 in District 3 and 1-6 overall.
Nearly half of the points scored by Turkey Valley on Friday in West Central’s stadium came in the first quarter. They scored 30 points on rushes of 2 yards, 18 yards, 7 yards and 26 yards. Only one 2-point conversion failed after those touchdowns.
Turkey Valley senior Eli Reicks finished with 104 yards rushing and four touchdowns.
West Central junior Dan McDonough completed 11 passes for a total of 104 yards.
Turkey Valley had no passing yards, preferring to stick to the ground for 282 yards on 29 carries. West central had 56 yards on 16 carries.
UP NEXT
The Blue Devils travel to Springville next Friday. Game time is 7 p.m.