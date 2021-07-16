WEST UNION — A Waucoma man charged in the sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl is scheduled to be in Fayette County District Court on Monday for a plea and sentencing hearing.
Russell Eugene Sims, 44, is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse as well as drug distribution to a person under 18, and possession of marijuana, second offense.
He was released from the Fayette County Jail after posting a $15,000 bond on Nov. 25.
He pleaded not guilty to all charges on Dec. 8.
According to court documents, Sims is accused of performing a sex act on a 14-year-old girl at his home twice, once in May 2020 and once in September 2020.
The alleged victim’s family on May 19 filed for $5,843.85 in restitution for medical expenses related to suicide attempts and mental health treatment.