WEST UNION — The woman charged in the traffic death of Kaiden Estling, 14, of Maynard, has reached an agreement with prosecution that calls for her serving up to 10 years in prison for vehicular homicide, a Class A felony.
Kelli Jo Michael, 27, of Des Moines, filed her plea in Fayette County District Court on May 24. It says that on June 28, 2018, “the reckless manner of my operating of the motor vehicle resulted in the unintentional death of Kaiden Douglas Estling.”
The plea agreement must be approved by a judge for it to take effect. A court date has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 21, at the Fayette County Courthouse in West Union.
The plea agreement calls for $150,000 in restitution to Estling’s family and the prison term, according to a statement filed with the court on May 26 by Assistant Fayette County Attorney Nathan J. Lein. A $1,370 fine plus surcharge and court costs would be suspended. Michael also waives her right to reconsideration of her sentence.
A second charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a Class D felony, would be dismissed, according to Micheal’s written plea.
Michael was driving a 2008 Pontiac Torrent on Highway 150 at about 10 p.m. on June 28, 2018, while using a cell phome to send of view an electronic message when the SUV struck and killed Estling, 14, of Maynard, who was riding a moped, according to court documents. She then left the accident and a two-year long investigation began.
Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher announced Michael’s arrest on Friday, June 26, 2020. The Fayette County Attorney’s Office filed charges against her on June 25, 2020. The charging document lists more than 40 witnesses from the investigation, which included personnel from multiple law enforcement agencies, medical services and businesses, as well as private individuals.
Beyond the criminal case, a civil trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 29, 2021. Kaiden’s mother, April Ann Estling, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Michael in Fayette County District Court on Sept. 11, 2020.