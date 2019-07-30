WEST UNION — Fayette County area pitchers with the highest recorded ringer percentages were the “Pros” for the day as they partnered with those recording lower percentages who were the “Am’s” for the Wednesday, July 24th Fair Tournament.
A couple county farmers, Duane Pleggenkuhle and Mark Hamlett, paired up to be champions, while a retired Fayette farmer now living in Independence, in neighboring Buchanan county, Ray Paul claimed the award for the highest ringer percentage at 20%.
The paired results were:
• 1st place (Champions) – Duane Pleggenkuhle, of Hawkeye (Pro at 12%) and Mark Hamlett, of Aurora, 2 wins, no losses, winning by the difference of only one ringer over the 2nd place team.
• 2nd place — Ray Paul, of Independence, (Pro at 20%) and Brett Whitcher, of West Union, 1–1.
3rd place — Gary Stauffer, of Sumner (Pro at 10%) and James Baumler, of West Union, 0-2.
The area pitchers all enjoyed the excellent weather for the tournament and the opportunity to pitch with others who share their love of this classic sport.
Hamlett and Paul were awarded wood-crafted horseshoe boxes that the family of Ray Kamper gifted to Special Activities for horseshoe pitchers at the County Fair. Kamper, who passed in 1999, was a three-time State Champion doubles pitcher and a wood craftsman who had made numerous boxes for horseshoe pitchers to carry their shoes. He was honored during the 2017 Fayette County Fair for his Fair pitching back in the 1970’s and 80’s. Also honored at that time were Harlan Hass of McGregor, Clarence Pleggenkuhle of Hawkeye, and Ralph Houg of West Union.