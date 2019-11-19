It’s been four weeks since the City Council approved acquisition of 37 non-compliant rental properties from Davey’s Doin’s LLC. The landlord had not been able to bring his properties up to the rental inspection program standards, and had repeated failed inspections.
The city determined the best course of action at the least cost of litigation to the city would be to accept the properties and move forward with new owners for the better properties and tear down those that are not feasible for rehabilitation.
“It will be a long process ahead of us, just getting the actual ownership of these properties established,” said City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger.
He said Davey’s Doin’s is working on terminating leases, but there really are no official leases, just month-to-month tenants, so it will basically just be terminating verbal rental agreements with a written notice.
There has not been much, if any, contact with the tenants of the target properties, a point of contention and a lot of worry for at least one local renter.
Barb Jones has lived in the same apartment building at 19 First St. N.E. for 19 years. It’s been the perfect location for Jones, who does not drive, for walking distance to stores, restaurants, and the post office right across the street.
“This apartment has been perfect for me. It fits my needs and income. I don’t want to be kicked out in the middle of winter and trying to find another place that I can afford will be hard,” said Jones. She said work was started on rehabilitating her apartment building, but she thinks they ran into more problems with deteriorating wood and crumbling foundation once the workers got into the project. All work has now stopped on the building. She said the place really looks bad and she is pretty sure it is one of the properties that will be torn down.
“I’m really worried about this whole thing. The man that lived upstairs was recently moved to (a facility) and now I am the only one living here,” Jones said.
Mulfinger said he is not sure of the number of actual renters involved in the city’s acquisition of Davey’s Doin’s properties. Some of the properties have been sitting empty for sometime. The renters are supposed to be in the process of receiving notices from Davey’s Doin’s.
“We’re not in the business of putting people out on the street,” said Mulfinger. “Unfortunately, some of these homes that people are living in are not safe. We will do our best to help them.”
Mulfinger said it will be a long process just getting the actual ownership of the properties established. The timeline for acquisition of all 37 properties is expected to take through the end of this year.
He said the city will then work with existing tenants on relocating them.
According to the city’s timeline, it will be February before the properties that can be saved will be put up for sealed bids for rehabilitation into owner occupied homes. Asbestos samples will be taken from properties tagged for demolition. All properties that do not sell will be offered to neighbors for a fee set by the City Council.
Working with new owners for rehab projects and wrapping up any asbestos issues and demolition will continue through the spring.
Mulfinger said the city will not be purchasing any of the vacant lots. He said the anticipated cost to tear down properties is $150,000-$250,000, which will come from local option sales tax.