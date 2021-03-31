FAAIRBANK — A group of utility terrain vehicle enthusiasts are organizing a “319” Spring Poker Run — alluding to the area code — on Saturday.
Registration will be 8-10 a.m. at the Fairbank American Legion Hall.
A punch card will be provided at that time. Participants must have a minimum of five punches to play their poker hand at the end of the ride.
“This is a free-will donation with 100% of the money being donated to the Fairbank Fire Department,” co-organizer JJ Little said.
“The Fairbank Fire Department supports our community with all emergency needs (Fire and Ambulance service) with (an) all-volunteer work force,” Little said. “We decided to show appreciation for the time dedicated to keep us safe.
“The money raised from this event will be used towards purchasing a UTV for the fire station. This would assist with growing their fleet and ensuring they have the proper equipment to provide emergency assistance.”
Little said he, Matthew Myers, and Austin Kane are organizing the ride since they enjoy being around people with similar interests.
“We want to continue to hold these rides in the future and someday soon plan to start a UTV club for our area,” Little said.
UTVs must be registered with a proof of insurance to participate in this ride.
“We do ask that everyone rides smart and rides safe,” Little said. “We want to continue to do (these) rides in the future so please be respectful of Iowa laws and town ordinances.”
Any form of transportation can be used as long as it legal to operate on a public roadway, he said.
From the Legion, additional stops will include: Boyd’s Bar and Grill and Costa’s Sports Bar and Grill in Fairbank, Oran Tap, Littleton Lounge, The Bank in Westgate, Fat Boy’s Saloon in Hazelton, Okoboji Bar and Grill in Independence and Legacy’s Bar and Grill in Jesup.
The Fairbank American Legion will reopen at 4:30 p.m. that afternoon. Riders must arrive at the Legion before 5:30 p.m. that night to draw a poker hand. Prizes will be awarded for the top five poker hands. Firefighters will be distributing cards, and there will be a silent auction and a DJ playing music that night.
“We are open to any items people are wanting to donate to be auctioned off with 100% of the money from the silent auction going to the Fairbank Fire Station,” Little said.
Persons wishing to donate items towards the silent auction can contact Little at LittleJosephj1@gmail.com or 319-238-2929.
