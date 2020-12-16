INDEPENDENCE – Independence Police arrested two people on multiple drug charges after executing a search warrant at 515 First Street W No. 1. One also is facing felony robbery and other charges as well.
Shannon See, 32, and Kent Zingg, 32, are charged in Buchanan County District Court with drug charges. Zing faces additional charges, including assault.
Both are charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, failure to affix drug tax stamp, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zingg is also charged with second-degree robbery, first-degree harassment, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and willful injury resulting in bodily injury.
According to criminal complaints filed by the Independence Police, a series of assaults against a man at See and Zingg’s apartment began Saturday, Dec. 12, and concluded Sunday, Dec. 13.
In the early morning of Dec. 12, Zingg learned that the alleged victim had $220, and then assaulted him, pinning him to a bed and took cash he found in the man’s pockets. Zingg claimed the money was stolen from him, the alleged victim said.
“If you go to the police, I will kill you,” Zingg said, according to the alleged victim.
On the evening of Dec. 12, the alleged victim tried to intervene when Zingg took an “aggressive stance with his girlfriend, Shannon See.” Zingg picked up a serrated knife used to cut cheese and bread earlier in the night and raised it toward the man. Zingg said, “You’re so ... lucky she’s here.”
On the morning of Dec. 13, the alleged victim returned to the apartment to retrieve his passport, another criminal complaint says. Zingg would not let him in and slammed the man’s head into the wall outside the apartment and punched him at least twice in the side of the head.
On Dec. 13, police executed the search warrant and located 79 grams of methamphetamine, more than $1,700 in cash, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a small digital scale, several clear plastic baggies, hypodermic needles and three cell phones.
The Independence Police Department was assisted by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol.
Zingg and See were arrested and incarcerated in jail.
Bail for Zingg was set at $50,000 cash or corporate surety. Bail for See was set at $25,000 cash or corporate surety.