Two men were arrested on multiple gun and drug charges when Oelwein Police acted on warrants to search their home, which is about 900 yards from Wings Park Elementary.
Andrew Scott Lien, 33, and Audie Homer Perry Wood, 46, are in the Fayette County Jail.
Oelwein police executed search warrants at 12 6th Ave. NE, at about 4 p.m. Sunday. According to court documents, officers found two sawed off shotguns — a 12-gauge pistol grip double-barrel shotgun with the barrel cut down to 12 1/2 inches and a Mossberg 500 pistol grip pump shotgun with its barrel cut to 17 3/4 inches.
They also found an assortment of ammunition around the house.
Wood and Lien had access to three firearms at the home, police reported. Lien has a previous felony conviction.
The discovery of a bag containing marijuana seeds suggested “they were separated and stored to be used for the growth of marijuana,” a criminal complaint says.
Officers also found numerous bongs, glass pipes, other drug paraphernalia, several baggies containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine and containers with marijuana residue, as well as marijuana on Wood’s person and methamphetamine on Lien’s.
According to an Oelwein Police news release and court documents, Lein, is facing three counts of being a felon in possession of firearms (Class D felony), two counts of unauthorized possession of offensive weapons, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), as well as charges of third-degree burglary (Class D felony), possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver (Class C felony), gathering where controlled substances are use (Class D felony), possession of methamphetamine-second offense
(aggravated misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (serious misdemeanor), and prohibited acts — manufacturing methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school,
Wood, 46, is facing charges of third-degree burglary (Class D felony), gathering where controlled substances are used (Class D felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (serious misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (serious misdemeanor), prohibited acts —manufacturing — within 1,000 feet of a school and two counts of unauthorized possession of offensive weapons (Class D felony).
Court documents indicate connections with an Oct. 3 residential burglary.
In their applications for court-appointed attorneys, both men indicated they had no jobs.
Neither man owns the house they lived in.
Oelwein Police said in their news release that more charges are expected.