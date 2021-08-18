Authorities arrested five people Tuesday at an Oelwein home and seized 51 grams of methamphetamine as well as unlawfully possessed prescription drugs, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Oelwein officers executed a search warrant at 706 3rd Ave. Southwest as part of an ongoing drug investigation with assistance of Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol personnel assisted.
Five people were arrested and brought to the Fayette County Jail: Joel Donova Dubon, 32, Ronald Craig Dean, 44, and Manilo Canuto Escamilla, 44, all of of Oelwein and Elda Marie Garcia, 63, and David Villarreal Garza, 65, of Santa Paula, California. A count of gathering where controlled substances are being used, and drug tax stamp violations were filed against each of them.
Additionally Garza is charged with possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine with intent.
Dean is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine with intent.
Escamilla, 44, is
charged with possession
of drug paraphernalia,
possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
The investigation continues and further charges are possible, according to Oelwein Police.