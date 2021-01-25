SUMNER — A child care provider facing the possibility of five years in prison caused bruising after spanking a 1-year-old multiple times, according to court documents.
Crystal Ann Bahe, 54, owner of Crystal's Christian Child Care LLC in Sumner, is charged in Bremer County District Court with with child endangerment-bodily injury. If found guilty, she could receive up to five years in prison and up to $7,500 in fines.
According to the criminal complaint filed Wednesday by the Sumner Police Department, Bahe spanked a 1-year-old boy under her care multiple times, including twice on bare skin. "The action caused bruising and discoloration of the child's butt resulting in bodily injury," it says.
Sumner Police said that on Tuesday an employee of the daycare reported on the alleged assault.
Bahe posted a $5,000 bond on Thursday and promised to appear at her next court date at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 12.
The daycare's operations have been suspended as the Iowa Department of Human Services conducts its own investigation. The families of children attending the daycare have been notified, Sumner Police said in a news release.