SIOUX CITY (AP) — Police have identified a man whose body was found last week inside a Sioux City apartment used by transients.

The body of Daniel Harden, 61, was found Dec. 1 inside the apartment building, the Sioux City Journal reported. An autopsy used to identify the body ruled Harden’s death as a homicide. Investigators have said Harden appeared to have been beaten and had likely been dead for about a week when his body was found.

No arrests had been reported by Thursday.

Harden’s death marked Sioux City’s fifth homicide for the year. A person in the same complex, 33-year-old Solomon Blackbird, was shot on Nov. 1 and later died. Police have said the two deaths did not appear to be related.

 
 
 
 

