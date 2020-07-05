INDEPENDENCE — Saturday, July 4t, saw 111 race car drivers take part in the racing action at the Independence Motor Speedway in the Holiday Special. The headliner of the night was the 25 lap IMCA Budweiser Late Model main event. Eric Pollard shot to the high side of the Speedway from his front row start and sailed on to the win. Hometown favorite Curt Martin tried to reel in the quick running Pollard but was unable to mount a serious challenge in settling for second.
Kolin Hibdon, who started 12th, scored the win in the Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds on Saturday night. The 16 year old Hibdon from the state of Nevada used every line on the track in making his way to the front. Hibdon overtook race leader Ron Lauritzen near the midway point of the main and raced under the checkers ahead of Lauritzen and Jeff Aikey.
The Burco Sales IMCA Stock Car feature treated the fans with a fierce battle for the lead which featured a pack of five drivers. Cole Mather emerged from the pack to score his fourth win in a row. Saturday night marked exactly five years to the date for Mather’s first ever Stock Car feature win at the Independence Motor Speedway. History repeated itself with Mather’s win and it was very hard fought as Mather was able to hold off Jarrod Weepie and Chris Luloff at the finish line.
The Tarpy Trucking IMCA Sportmods main event turned into a battle of the Olson cousins. Tony Olson used a couple of late race slide jobs to hold off Kyle Olson for the win. Kip Siems ran a strong third on Saturday night.
The Christie Door IMCA Hobby Stock main event saw Kaden Reynolds continue his mastery of the IMS high banks. Reynolds worked to the front from a third row start and shot by early leader Aaron Rudolph on his way tot he win. Rudolph took second ahead of Miciah Hidlebaugh finished third.
22 IMCA Sport Compacts took the green flag for their main event. Iowa City driver Ryan Havel drove his 0 machine to the 12 lap feature win over Korey Lana and Justin Hemstead.
Cole McNeal used a late race pass for the lead to take the win in the Micro Mod feature. McNeal scored the win over visitor Chaz Thompson from Dallas, Texas. Thompson was driving a car owned by Chad Dugan, Thompson is visiting for the weekend and will be doing an internet blog featuring the Micro Mods to promote the class nationwide.
Racing will continue at the Independence Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 11th with a full program of racing featuring all six classes. Hot laps will take tot he track at 5:30 pm with racing to follow.
Saturday, July 4 Independence Motor Speedway Feature Results (top 5):
Budweiser IMCA Late Models
P7 Eric Pollard-Peosta
45 Curt Martin-Independence
8R Sean Johnson-Independence
14 Logan Duffy-Independence
77 Jeff Aikey-Cedar Falls
Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds
48K Kolin Hibdon-Pahrump, NV
10K Ron Lauritzen-Jesup
77 Jeff Aikey-Cedar Falls
27M Mark Schulte-Delhi
19D Darin Duffy-Urbana
Burco Sales IMCA Stock Cars
74C Cole Mather-Fairbank
3 Jarod Weepie-Dunkerton
18 Chris Luloff-Independence
15 Tom Schmitt-Independence
14C Leah Wroten-Independence
Tarpy trucking IMCA Sportmods
T23 Tony Olson-Cedar Rapids
K3 Kyle Olson-Cedar Rapids
16SS Kip Siems-Cedar Falls
40J Jason Doyle-Marion
B21 Brandon Tharp-Vinton
Christie Door IMCA Hobby Stocks
1 Kaden Reynolds-Cedar Rapids
38R Aaron Rudolph-Grand Junction
72H Micah Hidlebaugh-Adel
24t Tyler Olliendieck-Tripoli
23 Justin Hanson-Oelwein
IMCA Sport Compacts
0 Ryan Havel-Iowa City
24 Korey Lana-Cedar Rapids
11H Justin Hemstead-Manchester
007 Adam Gates-Marion
2 Alicia Steepleton-Marion
Micro Mods
51 Cole McNeal-Dysart
1Z Chaz Thompson-Dallas, Texas
33J Carson James-Quasqueton
19X Matt Dugan-Garnavillo
41 Skyler Dugan-Waukon