INDEPENDENCE — Saturday, July 4t, saw 111 race car drivers take part in the racing action at the Independence Motor Speedway in the Holiday Special. The headliner of the night was the 25 lap IMCA Budweiser Late Model main event. Eric Pollard shot to the high side of the Speedway from his front row start and sailed on to the win. Hometown favorite Curt Martin tried to reel in the quick running Pollard but was unable to mount a serious challenge in settling for second.

Kolin Hibdon, who started 12th, scored the win in the Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds on Saturday night. The 16 year old Hibdon from the state of Nevada used every line on the track in making his way to the front. Hibdon overtook race leader Ron Lauritzen near the midway point of the main and raced under the checkers ahead of Lauritzen and Jeff Aikey.

The Burco Sales IMCA Stock Car feature treated the fans with a fierce battle for the lead which featured a pack of five drivers. Cole Mather emerged from the pack to score his fourth win in a row. Saturday night marked exactly five years to the date for Mather’s first ever Stock Car feature win at the Independence Motor Speedway. History repeated itself with Mather’s win and it was very hard fought as Mather was able to hold off Jarrod Weepie and Chris Luloff at the finish line.

The Tarpy Trucking IMCA Sportmods main event turned into a battle of the Olson cousins. Tony Olson used a couple of late race slide jobs to hold off Kyle Olson for the win. Kip Siems ran a strong third on Saturday night.

The Christie Door IMCA Hobby Stock main event saw Kaden Reynolds continue his mastery of the IMS high banks. Reynolds worked to the front from a third row start and shot by early leader Aaron Rudolph on his way tot he win. Rudolph took second ahead of Miciah Hidlebaugh finished third.

22 IMCA Sport Compacts took the green flag for their main event. Iowa City driver Ryan Havel drove his 0 machine to the 12 lap feature win over Korey Lana and Justin Hemstead.

Cole McNeal used a late race pass for the lead to take the win in the Micro Mod feature. McNeal scored the win over visitor Chaz Thompson from Dallas, Texas. Thompson was driving a car owned by Chad Dugan, Thompson is visiting for the weekend and will be doing an internet blog featuring the Micro Mods to promote the class nationwide.

Racing will continue at the Independence Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 11th with a full program of racing featuring all six classes. Hot laps will take tot he track at 5:30 pm with racing to follow.

Saturday, July 4 Independence Motor Speedway Feature Results (top 5):

Budweiser IMCA Late Models

P7 Eric Pollard-Peosta

45 Curt Martin-Independence

8R Sean Johnson-Independence

14 Logan Duffy-Independence

77 Jeff Aikey-Cedar Falls

Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds

48K Kolin Hibdon-Pahrump, NV

10K Ron Lauritzen-Jesup

77 Jeff Aikey-Cedar Falls

27M Mark Schulte-Delhi

19D Darin Duffy-Urbana

Burco Sales IMCA Stock Cars

74C Cole Mather-Fairbank

3 Jarod Weepie-Dunkerton

18 Chris Luloff-Independence

15 Tom Schmitt-Independence

14C Leah Wroten-Independence

Tarpy trucking IMCA Sportmods

T23 Tony Olson-Cedar Rapids

K3 Kyle Olson-Cedar Rapids

16SS Kip Siems-Cedar Falls

40J Jason Doyle-Marion

B21 Brandon Tharp-Vinton

Christie Door IMCA Hobby Stocks

1 Kaden Reynolds-Cedar Rapids

38R Aaron Rudolph-Grand Junction

72H Micah Hidlebaugh-Adel

24t Tyler Olliendieck-Tripoli

23 Justin Hanson-Oelwein

IMCA Sport Compacts

0 Ryan Havel-Iowa City

24 Korey Lana-Cedar Rapids

11H Justin Hemstead-Manchester

007 Adam Gates-Marion

2 Alicia Steepleton-Marion

Micro Mods

51 Cole McNeal-Dysart

1Z Chaz Thompson-Dallas, Texas

33J Carson James-Quasqueton

19X Matt Dugan-Garnavillo

41 Skyler Dugan-Waukon

