The Clayton County polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, and absentee voting in the Auditor’s Office will be available through Nov. 2.
The precincts and their respective polling places for Clayton County for the General Election are:
• Boardman—Highland/Marion — Central State Bank Community Room, 200 N Main St., Elkader (for voters in Boardman, Highland and Marion Townships and the city of Elkader)
• Buena Vista — IC Parish Hall, Walnut Street, North Buena Vista (for voters in Buena Vista Township and the city of North Buena Vista)
• Cass/Lodomillo — Strawberry Point Civic Center, 401 Commercial St., Strawberry Point (for voters in Cass and Lodomillo Townships and the cities of Edgewood and Strawberry Point)
• Cox Creek-Sperry — St. Paul’s Fellowship Hall, 700 Washington St., Volga (for voters in Cox Creek and Sperry Townships and the City of Volga)
• Clayton-Garnavillo/Read — Garnavillo Community Building, 106 W. Niagara St, Garnavillo (for voters in Clayton, Garnavillo, and Read Townships and the cities of Clayton and Garnavillo)
• Elk-Mallory-Volga — Elkport-Garber Community Center, 120 Main St., Elkport (for voters in Elk, Mallory, and Volga Townships and the cities of Elkport and Garber)
• Farmersburg-Wagner — Farmersburg Community Center, 4 E. Adams St., Farmersburg (for voters in Farmersburg and Wagner Townships and the cities of Farmersburg and Saint Olaf)
• Giard-Luana-Monona/Grand Meadow — Monona Community Center, 104 S. Egbert St., Monona, (for voters in Giard, Grand Meadow and Monona Townships and the cities of Luana, Monona and Postville)
• Jefferson-Millville — Guttenberg Municipal Building, 502 1st St., Guttenberg (for voters in Jefferson and Millville Townships and the cities of Guttenberg and Osterdock)
• Mendon — Marquette Community Center, 102 North St., Marquette (for voters in Mendon Township and the cities of Marquette and McGregor)
Any voter who requires assistance to vote by reason of blindness, disability, or inability to read or write may be given assistance at the polls by a person of the voter’s choice, other than the voter’s employer or agent of that employer, or officer or agent of the voter’s union.
Any voter who is physically unable to enter a polling place has the right to vote in the voter’s vehicle. For further information, contact the county auditor’s office at the telephone number (563) 245—1106 or email jmgarms@ claytoncountyia.gov. For TTY access, dial 711+ (563) 245—1106.
Pre-registered voters are required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before receiving and casting a regular ballot. Voters who are not preregistered – such as voters registering to vote on election day – and voters changing precincts must also provide proof of residence.
A voter who is unable to provide an approved form of identification (or prove residence if required) 1) may have the voter’s identity/ residence attested to by another registered voter in the precinct, 2) prove identity and residence using Election Day Registration documents, or 3) cast a provisional ballot and provide proof of identity/residence at the county auditor’s office by noon on Nov. 9.
Election Day registrant attesters must provide an approved form of identification.
For additional information about providing proof of identity and/or residence visit: https://sos. iowa.gov/voterid or call (563) 245—1106.