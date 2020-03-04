Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Waverly Dairy Spot Saddle Club will hold a Pony Express dance on March 14 in Readlyn. The festivities will take place from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Watering Hole, 209 Main St., with live music by the band Wichita. Part of the proceeds from the dance will benefit Easter Seals Camp Sunnyside in Des Moines.

