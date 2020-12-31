West Central After Prom will host a pork loin carry-out fundraiser from 11 a.m. until gone or until 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17. Serving will be at the Maynard Community Hall until all 150 carry-out meals are gone. Sides include potatoes, baked beans and dessert.
Drivers are asked to stay in their cars as they enter the front of the community hall going south. There, a member of the junior class will greet them and a parent will have boxed meals ready to be delivered.
For in-town deliveries, send orders to Amy Steinbronn by texting her cellphone, 319-350-6837.
All proceeds from this fundraiser will support post-prom activities. If prom 2021 does not occur, funds will be used to assist the (junior) class of 2022 post prom committee’s fundraising, class of 2022 graduation, class trip and a class-chosen school improvement project.