INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Pork Producers celebrated another year of providing quality pork products across the county and the world at their recent banquet. The evening started out with a social hour, followed by pork loin dinner catered by BBQ4U. A blessing for the meal was provided by 2020 Youth Pork Ambassador Caleb Hogan of Maquoketa.
After supper, Kara Burch, president of the Buchanan County Pork Producers, gave a review of her time at the Iowa Pork Leadership Academy. She met with several National Pork Board members and learned about the Pork Checkoff program.
According to the National Pork Board, the checkoff provides funds for specific programs in the areas of promotion, research, and education. No funds may be used for lobbying or to influence government policy. Checkoff-funded promotions are designed to increase domestic pork sales through consumer, retail, and food service outreach. Foreign promotions for U.S. pork funded by the Pork Checkoff have helped to move the U.S. from a net importer to a net exporter of pork.
Burch spoke about meeting with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. Burch also took part in a visit to Washington, D.C., and met with Iowa’s senators and representatives. She spoke with Canadian representatives about trade.
A fourth session of the academy took the group to California, where they spoke with members of the California Farm Bureau Federation, Secretary of Agriculture Karen Ross, and producers of wine, tomatoes, smoked meats, cheese and dairy, and almonds.
She finished her talk with her experience at the Iowa Pork Congress held in Des Moines in January. Some of her biggest “takeaways” from the event were to work with state and national organizations and elected officials, and to “share your story” about the good things happening in the pork industry.
Caleb Hogan then shared a few of his experiences so far as a Youth Pork Ambassador.
Al Wulfekuhle, who was recently appointed to the National Pork Board, spoke about attending his first meeting and being selected to chair an import committee on disease control, specifically African swine fever. He spoke about individual producers controlling the proper disposal of carcasses, and using GPS and other technology to track hogs and trucks.
“U.S. pork is the best,” he said. “And Iowa pork is at the heart.”
Trish Cook, a district representative of the Iowa Pork Producer Association (IPPA), gave a talk on her trip to Mexico with other Iowa ag producers and officials, including Iowa Ag Secretary Naig. Cook reported Mexico imported 1.56 billion pounds of pork worth $1.3 billion in 2019. Mexico is Iowa’s largest market (by volume) for pork.
While there, the delegation visited four different meat processing plants, which she found very clean. While in the facility, the group had to wear protective suits, hats, boots, and hairnets. She said many products substitute chicken because of price, but the locals say pork tastes better. She stated grilling at home and in contests is becoming more popular.
“Wives buy the meat for Monday-Thursday. Men buy the meat for Friday-Sunday,” she said, adding the weekend meat is the more expensive, but tastier pork.
She said while one in four hams go to Mexico, there is an opportunity to increase the market for pork loins there.
After the speeches and the highlights of 2019 activities, awards were presented.
A $500 scholarship was given to 2019 Queen Sarah Pech. The Hog Wild Award went to Sean Dolan. The Belle Ringer Award went to Kathy Wulfekuhle. Dr. Cara Haden was presented the Master Pork Partner Award. Liz Francois announced the Master Pork Producer of the Year was Ryan Bargary. Richard Sloan, who was unable to attend, was awarded an Environmental Steward Award.
The evening wrapped up with thanking the 2019 Buchanan County Pork Producer royalty – Queen Sarah Pech, Little Miss Pigtails Kaiding Kress, and Little Miss Pigtails Jada Weber. Then the 2020 royalty were introduced – Queen Kaitlyn Kortenkamp, Little Miss Pigtails Kinnley Gallup, and Sir HamALot Korbyn Peyton.