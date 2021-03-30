Staff of The Kokomo Hair and Tanning Salon in Oelwein appreciated how amiable UPS delivery driver Adam McCann is during his route.
“Adam always walks in with a smile on his face,” said cosmetologist Taylor Ishman.
“He goes out of his way to be friendly,” owner and cosmetologist Lorie Moore added.
So on Tuesday morning, they and the Positively Oelwein Committee surprised the 2000 Oelwein High School graduate with a Clapper Award.
Positively Oelwein, a volunteer committee of Oelwein Chamber and Area Development, gives the Clapper Award to individuals who provide excellent customer service within a business, service or organization in Oelwein.
“People nominate people who do good customer service, go above and beyond,” OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard said. “If you see somebody who helps somebody that’s in need, sometimes we get those nominations.”
McCann’s wife, Bree, had taken staff photos for the salon, and Ishman schemed with her to find a pretense to bring him back to the salon for the award.
“That he had to bring a USB because the one that she gave me first didn’t work,” Ishman said, of the excuse given.
“I was shocked,” Adam McCann said after receiving a balloon and bag of salted caramel corn. “I honestly thought I was just bringing something for Taylor that she needed. She did pretty good at getting me set up for it.”
McCann is beginning his ninth year for UPS based in Cedar Falls — where he also studied biology at University of Northern Iowa, according to social media. The McCanns, both Oelwein natives, now live in Waterloo.
It’s no secret the coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions on foot traffic have increased the workload of delivery drivers. As to whether he has been a lot busier than usual, McCann laughed.
“Oh, yeah. It’s basically been nonstop Christmas — since like last March,” he said, alluding to the anniversary of Iowa’s shutdown of businesses deemed non-essential, mirroring other states.
“On a typical March day, we would probably run 12,000 pieces out of our center, and we’re almost at 20,000 today,” he said.
The center covers a large area.
“We go as far east as Masonville, as far west as Ackley, south would be Traer, north would be Nashua,” he said.
Parcel volume peaks around Christmas.
“This Christmas we were probably 32,000 pieces a day,” McCann said. “Christmas is its own monster.”
Typically, February and March are the slow months of the year for packages, he indicated. Things pick up a little in summer, and more so when students head back — grade school through college.
With the current volume, McCann said he is averaging around 10 hours daily. In a normal year, it would be just shy of nine.
“You get used to the volume, push yourself a little bit harder,” he said.
“This is our first nomination since the pandemic,” Howard said. “Usually we give a flower and a balloon, but we didn’t think a UPS driver wanted to haul around a flower all day, so, got him a bag of caramel corn.”
Details of Positively Oelwein award criteria and contacts are found at oelwein.com under the About tab.
Clapper Award nominations should include the name of the nominee, why the person deserves the award, and the name of the nominator. Then phone or email it to the OCAD Office, at 319-283-1105 or ocad@oelwein.com.
Positively Oelwein is also looking to restart its Spiffy Award, Howard indicated. This award is given June through September to recognize residence- and business-owners for overall aesthetic value of their property.