WEST UNION — The woman charged in the traffic death of Kaiden Estling, 14, of Maynard, is scheduled for what could be a sentencing hearing on June 21 in Fayette County District Court.
Kelli Jo Michael, 26, of Des Moines, was scheduled for trial on May 10. She is charged with vehicular homicide, a Class C felony, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a Class D felony.
District Court Judge Margaret L. Lingreen signed an order on April 12 for the Department of Correction Services to prepare “a preplea presentence investigation” ahead of a 10:30 a.m. June 21 court appearance for “further proceedings and/or for sentencing.” Michael requested the appearance.
A sentencing could take place if Michael has reached a plea agreement with prosecution.
The County Attorney’s Office could not confirm an agreement or release any further information.
Michael is accused of recklessly driving a 2008 Pontiac Torrent that at about 10 p.m. June 28, 2018, struck and killed Kaiden Estling, 14, who was riding a moped on Highway 150. She was using a cell phone to send or view and electronic message while driving, according to the charging document. She then left the accident and a two-year long investigation began.
Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher announced Michael’s arrest on Friday, June 26, 2020. The Fayette County Attorney’s Office filed charges against her on June 25, 2020. The charging document lists more than 40 witnesses from the investigation, which included personnel from multiple law enforcement agencies, medical services and businesses, as well as private individuals.
Beyond the criminal case, a civil trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 29, 2021. Kaiden’s mother, April Ann Estling, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Michael in Fayette County District Court on Sept. 11, 2020.