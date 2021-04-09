Buchanan County Conservation will hold a Post-Mother's Day Wildflower Hike on Saturday, May 15, on the Wapsipinicon River near Rowley. Head out to Guy Grover Timber and Tree Plantings, 2720 Nolen Ave., Rowley, ahead of the 9 – 10 a.m. hike, and search for wildflowers. Preregistration is required by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on "Public Events." There is no charge.
While exploring, the group is likely to see Jack-in-the-pulpits, columbines, May apples, wild geraniums, blood root, and many others.