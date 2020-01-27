Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The boys basketball games between Oelwein and Waukon that were postponed Jan. 24, will be played on Feb. 4 at Oelwein. The 9th grade boys game will be at 5 p.m., JV will be at 6:15 p.m. and varsity at 7:30 p.m.