The boys basketball games between Oelwein and Waukon that were postponed Jan. 24, will be played on Feb. 4 at Oelwein. The 9th grade boys game will be at 5 p.m., JV will be at 6:15 p.m. and varsity at 7:30 p.m.
THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF FAYETTE COUNTY 911 DISPATCH. 911 SERVICE IN THE POSTVILLE, IOWA AREA REMAINS TEMPORARILY OUT OF ORDER. THIS OUTAGE ONLY IMPACTS LAND LINES. WIRELESS 911 IS NOT AFFECTED, SO CELL PHONES CAN BE USED TO DIAL 911 IN THE EVENT OF AN EMERGENCY. IF YOU NEED EMERGENCY SERVICES, PLEASE DIAL FAYETTE COUNTY DISPATCH AT 5 6 3, 4 2 2, 6 1 2 8.
