MAYNARD — Postville boys basketball eked out a 1-point win Tuesday night at West Central.

The Pirates closed out the win with an 18-point fourth quarter.

Blue Devils junior guard Logan Wescott scored 17 points, going 4-for-6 in 3-point attempts. Senior Aidan Nelson added 15.

The Pirates improved to 2-14 overall. West Central fell to 3-1.

SCORING BY QUARTER

Postville 12 8 10 18 — 48

West Central 9 15 11 12 — 47

POINTS — West Central: Logan Wescott 17, Aidan Nelson 15, Hunter Kent-Thomas 4, Brandon Cushion 7 and Creighton Houge 4.

REBOUNDS — West Central: Aidan Nelson 5, Creighton Houge 4, Hunter Kent-Thomas 4, Logan Wescott 4, Brandon Cushion 2 and Brooks Ingels 2.

UP NEXT: West Central travels to Clayton Ridge (8-8) on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.

