These are the preseason rankings announced June 15 by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association

Class 4A (2019 Record)

1. Urbandale (31-14)

2. Ankeny (21-18)

3. Southeast Polk (30-14)

4. Johnston (36-6)

5. Waukee (28-13)

6. Epworth, Western Dubuque (32-10)

7. Dowling Catholic (31-12)

8. Iowa City West (34-8)

9. Des Moines Roosevelt (29-10)

10. Prairie, Cedar Rapids (22-20)

Others:

Ankeny Centennial (28-12); Dubuque Hempstead (23-16); Iowa City Liberty (23-18); Linn-Mar (26-12); Pleasant Valley (25-12)

Class 3A (2019 Record)

1. Bishop Heelan, Sioux City (29-11)

2. Central DeWitt (38-4)

3. Centerville (24-7)

4. Davenport, Assumption (32-5)

5. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (41-2)

6. Marion (33-6)

7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (27-14)

8. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic (18-22)

9. Solon (22-18)

10. Harlan (26-8)

Others:

Ballard, Huxley (25-9); Dallas Center-Grimes (23-15); Washington (22-9); Waverly-Shell Rock (24-15); Winterset (22-8)

Class 2A (2019 Record)

1. Van Meter (34-3)

2. North Linn (40-6)

3. Dike-New Hartford (28-6)

4. Des Moines Christian (29-9)

5. Underwood (26-5)

6. West Branch (20-8)

7. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville (26-13)

8. Woodward-Granger (23-8)

9. Treynor (27-11)

10. Mid-Prairie (18-12)

Others:

Camanche (18-13); Pocahontas (24-5); West Lyon (27-2); West Sioux (22-6); Wilton (24-5)

Class 1A (2019 Record)

1. Martensdale-St. Mary's (34-7)

2. St. Mary's, Remsen (27-8)

3. Newman Catholic, Mason City (38-3)

4. South Winneshiek (29-10)

5. Coon Rapids-Bayard (29-5)

6. Don Bosco, Gilbertville (29-5)

7. Alburnett (34-6)

8. St. Albert, Council Bluffs (24-14)

9. Calamus-Wheatland (33-4)

10. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank (27-13)

Others:

Hinton (26-5); HLV (25-4); Kingsley-Pierson (29-5); Saint Ansgar (25-10); Woodbury Central (21-14)

