Area Teams
Waukon 55, Oelwein 14
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 54, BCLUW, Conrad 0
Midland, Wyoming 48, West Central, Maynard 6
Starmont 8, Central Springs 6
Osage 38, Sumner-Fredericksburg 12
East Buchanan, Winthrop at GMG, Garwin
Independence at Waterloo, East
Scores by district
CLASS 4A:
District 1
Ankeny 63, Des Moines, Hoover 0
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 61, Des Moines, Lincoln 7
District 2
Ankeny Centennial 20, Southeast Polk 17
Des Moines, Roosevelt 16, Fort Dodge 14
Marshalltown at Sioux City, West
District 3
Dubuque, Senior 28, Waterloo, West 14
Dubuque, Hempstead at Prairie, Cedar Rapids
District 4
Linn-Mar, Marion at Iowa City, West
Pleasant Valley at Muscatine
District 5
Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont 45, Burlington 13
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 42, Cedar Rapids, Washington 14
Davenport, West at Davenport, Central
District 6
Waukee 47, Des Moines, East 7
Indianola at Mason City
Johnston at Ottumwa
District 7
Ames 58, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 21
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 41, Des Moines, North 12
Valley, West Des Moines 52, Urbandale 13
CLASS 3A:
District 1
Spencer 28, Storm Lake 0
Denison-Schleswig at Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars
District 2
Boone at Carroll
Dallas Center-Grimes at Humboldt
Webster City at Perry
District 3
Decorah 33, Charles City 6
Independence at Waterloo, East
West Delaware, Manchester at Waverly-Shell Rock
District 4
Epworth, Western Dubuque 41, Center Point-Urbana 7
Xavier, Cedar Rapids 42, Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 0
Marion at Maquoketa
District 5
Assumption, Davenport 17, Central DeWitt 14 (OT)
Clinton at Clear Creek-Amana
Iowa City, Liberty at North Scott, Eldridge
District 6
Fort Madison at Fairfield
Mount Pleasant at Keokuk
Solon at Washington
District 7
Oskaloosa 28, Newton 21
Pella 63, South Tama County, Tama 12
Knoxville at Grinnell
District 8
Carlisle 35, Gilbert 7
Norwalk 45, North Polk, Alleman 7
Bondurant-Farrar at Ballard
District 9
Glenwood 28, Harlan 21
Creston-O/M at A-D-M, Adel
Winterset at Lewis Central
CLASS 2A:
District 1
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 31, MOC-Floyd Valley 8
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Okoboji, Milford
Sioux Center at Sheldon
District 2
Algona 41, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL 8
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34, Estherville Lincoln Central 6
Spirit Lake 45, Southeast Valley 0
District 3
Clear Lake 35, Crestwood, Cresco 0
Iowa Falls-Alden 33, New Hampton 23
Hampton-Dumont at Forest City
District 4
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo at Anamosa
Monticello at North Fayette Valley
District 5
West Liberty 40, West Burlington 13
Camanche at Louisa-Muscatine
Mount Vernon at Tipton
District 6
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14, Davis County, Bloomfield 7
Central Lee, Donnellson at Albia
Mid-Prairie, Wellman at Williamsburg
District 7
Benton Community at Nevada
Union, La Porte City at Roland-Story, Story City
West Marshall, State Center at Vinton-Shellsburg
District 8
Chariton at Centerville
Clarke, Osceola at Des Moines Christian
Saydel at PCM, Monroe
District 9
Shenandoah 42, Red Oak 0
Atlantic at OABCIG
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll at Greene County
CLASS 1A:
District 1
West Lyon, Inwood 62, Unity Christian, Orange City 14
Western Christian, Hull 25, West Sioux, Hawarden 21
Sibley-Ocheyedan at Emmetsburg
District 2
Madrid 35, Eagle Grove 0
Pocahontas Area 34, Ogden 26
South Central Calhoun 21, South Hamilton, Jewell 6
District 3
Denver 35, Aplington-Parkersburg 13
Lake Mills 21, North Butler 0
Osage 38, Sumner-Fredericksburg 12
District 4
Bellevue 28, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 7
Cascade, Western Dubuque 36, Northeast, Goose Lake 18
West Branch 42, North Cedar, Stanwood 21
District 5
Mediapolis 69, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 6
Sigourney-Keota at Van Buren Community
Wapello at Wilton
District 6
Dike-New Hartford 49, East Marshall, LeGrand 0
North Linn, Troy Mills 20, Jesup 13
Regina, Iowa City 30, South Hardin 7
District 7
Interstate 35, Truro 49, Colfax-Mingo 14
Pella Christian 54, Pleasantville 13
Woodward-Granger 60, Woodward Academy 6
District 8
Panorama, Panora 14, Mount Ayr 6
Van Meter 48, West Central Valley, Stuart 7
Clarinda at ACGC
District 9
East Sac County 59, Cherokee, Washington 0
Missouri Valley at MVAOCOU
Underwood at Treynor
CLASS A:
District 1
Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 35, Akron-Westfield 0
Hinton 43, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0
South O'Brien, Paullina 46, MMCRU 0
District 2
Alta/Aurelia 27, Ridge View 14
IKM-Manning 35, Manson Northwest Webster 16
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids at St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
District 3
Belmond-Klemme 28, Bishop Garrigan, Algona 6
West Fork, Sheffield 22, Graettinger-Terril 14
West Hancock, Britt 62, North Union 8
District 4
Postville 22, Newman Catholic, Mason City 21
Hudson at Saint Ansgar ( (ND))
South Winneshiek, Calmar at Nashua-Plainfield
District 5
Alburnett 42, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 6
Edgewood-Colesburg 44, Lisbon 26
MFL MarMac at Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
District 6
Belle Plaine 18, B-G-M, Brooklyn 16
Highland, Riverside 25, Pekin 24
Durant at Cardinal, Eldon
District 7
North Tama, Traer 14, Grundy Center 13
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 54, BCLUW, Conrad 0
East Buchanan, Winthrop at GMG, Garwin
District 8
Central Decatur, Leon 44, Lynnville-Sully 14
Martensdale-St. Marys 35, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0
District 9
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 28, Southwest Valley 7
Earlham at AHSTW
Nodaway Valley at Riverside, Oakland
District 10
Tri-Center, Neola 56, West Monona 12
Logan-Magnolia at Lawton-Bronson
Woodbury Central, Moville at Westwood, Sloan
CLASS 8:
District 1
St. Mary's, Remsen 54, Harris-Lake Park 34
Newell-Fonda at Ar-We-Va, Westside
West Bend-Mallard at Kingsley-Pierson
District 2
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 56, Northwood-Kensett 6
Rockford 64, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 20
Tripoli 52, Janesville 21
Riceville at Dunkerton
District 3
Easton Valley 52, Central City 6
Midland, Wyoming 48, West Central, Maynard 6
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, Kee, Lansing 0
Central, Elkader at Springville
District 4
H-L-V, Victor 45, WACO, Wayland 42
Iowa Valley, Marengo 52, Montezuma 31
New London 78, English Valleys, North English 20
Winfield-Mt. Union at Lone Tree
District 5
AGWSR, Ackley at Melcher-Dallas
Collins-Maxwell at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Colo-Nesco at Meskwaki Settlement School
Twin Cedars, Bussey at Baxter
District 6
Moravia 51, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 13
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 28, Lenox 8
East Union, Afton at Murray
Lamoni at Seymour
District 7
Stanton-Essex 82, Griswold 54
Fremont-Mills, Tabor at Bedford
Sidney at East Mills
District 8
Audubon 37, Coon Rapids-Bayard 12
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 50, West Harrison, Mondamin 14
Glidden-Ralston 50, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 6
CAM, Anita at Woodbine
District 9
