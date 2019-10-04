Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Brandon Cushion

West Central’s Brandon Cushion looks for room to run Friday at home against Midland.

 CHRIS BALDUS | OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER

Area Teams

Waukon 55, Oelwein 14

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 54, BCLUW, Conrad 0

Midland, Wyoming 48, West Central, Maynard 6

Starmont 8, Central Springs 6

Osage 38, Sumner-Fredericksburg 12

Scores not available yet

East Buchanan, Winthrop at GMG, Garwin

Independence at Waterloo, East

Scores by district

CLASS 4A:

District 1

Ankeny 63, Des Moines, Hoover 0

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 61, Des Moines, Lincoln 7

District 2

Ankeny Centennial 20, Southeast Polk 17

Des Moines, Roosevelt 16, Fort Dodge 14

Marshalltown at Sioux City, West

District 3

Dubuque, Senior 28, Waterloo, West 14

Dubuque, Hempstead at Prairie, Cedar Rapids

District 4

Linn-Mar, Marion at Iowa City, West

Pleasant Valley at Muscatine

District 5

Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont 45, Burlington 13

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 42, Cedar Rapids, Washington 14

Davenport, West at Davenport, Central

District 6

Waukee 47, Des Moines, East 7

Indianola at Mason City

Johnston at Ottumwa

District 7

Ames 58, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 21

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 41, Des Moines, North 12

Valley, West Des Moines 52, Urbandale 13

CLASS 3A:

District 1

Spencer 28, Storm Lake 0

Denison-Schleswig at Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars

District 2

Boone at Carroll

Dallas Center-Grimes at Humboldt

Webster City at Perry

District 3

Decorah 33, Charles City 6

Independence at Waterloo, East

West Delaware, Manchester at Waverly-Shell Rock

District 4

Epworth, Western Dubuque 41, Center Point-Urbana 7

Xavier, Cedar Rapids 42, Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 0

Marion at Maquoketa

District 5

Assumption, Davenport 17, Central DeWitt 14 (OT)

Clinton at Clear Creek-Amana

Iowa City, Liberty at North Scott, Eldridge

District 6

Fort Madison at Fairfield

Mount Pleasant at Keokuk

Solon at Washington

District 7

Oskaloosa 28, Newton 21

Pella 63, South Tama County, Tama 12

Knoxville at Grinnell

District 8

Carlisle 35, Gilbert 7

Norwalk 45, North Polk, Alleman 7

Bondurant-Farrar at Ballard

District 9

Glenwood 28, Harlan 21

Creston-O/M at A-D-M, Adel

Winterset at Lewis Central

CLASS 2A:

District 1

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 31, MOC-Floyd Valley 8

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Okoboji, Milford

Sioux Center at Sheldon

District 2

Algona 41, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL 8

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34, Estherville Lincoln Central 6

Spirit Lake 45, Southeast Valley 0

District 3

Clear Lake 35, Crestwood, Cresco 0

Iowa Falls-Alden 33, New Hampton 23

Hampton-Dumont at Forest City

District 4

Waukon 55, Oelwein 14

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo at Anamosa

Monticello at North Fayette Valley

District 5

West Liberty 40, West Burlington 13

Camanche at Louisa-Muscatine

Mount Vernon at Tipton

District 6

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14, Davis County, Bloomfield 7

Central Lee, Donnellson at Albia

Mid-Prairie, Wellman at Williamsburg

District 7

Benton Community at Nevada

Union, La Porte City at Roland-Story, Story City

West Marshall, State Center at Vinton-Shellsburg

District 8

Chariton at Centerville

Clarke, Osceola at Des Moines Christian

Saydel at PCM, Monroe

District 9

Shenandoah 42, Red Oak 0

Atlantic at OABCIG

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll at Greene County

CLASS 1A:

District 1

West Lyon, Inwood 62, Unity Christian, Orange City 14

Western Christian, Hull 25, West Sioux, Hawarden 21

Sibley-Ocheyedan at Emmetsburg

District 2

Madrid 35, Eagle Grove 0

Pocahontas Area 34, Ogden 26

South Central Calhoun 21, South Hamilton, Jewell 6

District 3

Denver 35, Aplington-Parkersburg 13

Lake Mills 21, North Butler 0

Osage 38, Sumner-Fredericksburg 12

District 4

Bellevue 28, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 7

Cascade, Western Dubuque 36, Northeast, Goose Lake 18

West Branch 42, North Cedar, Stanwood 21

District 5

Mediapolis 69, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 6

Sigourney-Keota at Van Buren Community

Wapello at Wilton

District 6

Dike-New Hartford 49, East Marshall, LeGrand 0

North Linn, Troy Mills 20, Jesup 13

Regina, Iowa City 30, South Hardin 7

District 7

Interstate 35, Truro 49, Colfax-Mingo 14

Pella Christian 54, Pleasantville 13

Woodward-Granger 60, Woodward Academy 6

District 8

Panorama, Panora 14, Mount Ayr 6

Van Meter 48, West Central Valley, Stuart 7

Clarinda at ACGC

District 9

East Sac County 59, Cherokee, Washington 0

Missouri Valley at MVAOCOU

Underwood at Treynor

CLASS A:

District 1

Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 35, Akron-Westfield 0

Hinton 43, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0

South O'Brien, Paullina 46, MMCRU 0

District 2

Alta/Aurelia 27, Ridge View 14

IKM-Manning 35, Manson Northwest Webster 16

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids at St. Edmond, Fort Dodge

District 3

Belmond-Klemme 28, Bishop Garrigan, Algona 6

West Fork, Sheffield 22, Graettinger-Terril 14

West Hancock, Britt 62, North Union 8

District 4

Postville 22, Newman Catholic, Mason City 21

Starmont 8, Central Springs 6

Hudson at Saint Ansgar ( (ND))

South Winneshiek, Calmar at Nashua-Plainfield

District 5

Alburnett 42, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 6

Edgewood-Colesburg 44, Lisbon 26

MFL MarMac at Maquoketa Valley, Delhi

District 6

Belle Plaine 18, B-G-M, Brooklyn 16

Highland, Riverside 25, Pekin 24

Durant at Cardinal, Eldon

District 7

North Tama, Traer 14, Grundy Center 13

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 54, BCLUW, Conrad 0

East Buchanan, Winthrop at GMG, Garwin

Hudson at Saint Ansgar ( (ND))

District 8

Central Decatur, Leon 44, Lynnville-Sully 14

Martensdale-St. Marys 35, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0

District 9

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 28, Southwest Valley 7

Earlham at AHSTW

Nodaway Valley at Riverside, Oakland

District 10

Tri-Center, Neola 56, West Monona 12

Logan-Magnolia at Lawton-Bronson

Woodbury Central, Moville at Westwood, Sloan

CLASS 8:

District 1

St. Mary's, Remsen 54, Harris-Lake Park 34

Newell-Fonda at Ar-We-Va, Westside

Siouxland Christian at River Valley, Correctionville ( (ND))

West Bend-Mallard at Kingsley-Pierson

District 2

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 56, Northwood-Kensett 6

Rockford 64, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 20

Tripoli 52, Janesville 21

Riceville at Dunkerton

District 3

Easton Valley 52, Central City 6

Midland, Wyoming 48, West Central, Maynard 6

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, Kee, Lansing 0

Central, Elkader at Springville

District 4

H-L-V, Victor 45, WACO, Wayland 42

Iowa Valley, Marengo 52, Montezuma 31

New London 78, English Valleys, North English 20

Winfield-Mt. Union at Lone Tree

District 5

AGWSR, Ackley at Melcher-Dallas

Collins-Maxwell at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Colo-Nesco at Meskwaki Settlement School

Twin Cedars, Bussey at Baxter

District 6

Moravia 51, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 13

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 28, Lenox 8

East Union, Afton at Murray

Lamoni at Seymour

District 7

Stanton-Essex 82, Griswold 54

Fremont-Mills, Tabor at Bedford

Sidney at East Mills

District 8

Audubon 37, Coon Rapids-Bayard 12

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 50, West Harrison, Mondamin 14

Glidden-Ralston 50, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 6

CAM, Anita at Woodbine

District 9

Siouxland Christian at River Valley, Correctionville ( (ND))

Tags