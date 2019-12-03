Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aplington-Parkersburg 71, BCLUW, Conrad 36

Bishop Garrigan 66, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 35

Central City 58, Central Elkader 25

Clarinda 63, Nodaway Valley 57

East Mills 65, Diagonal 27

Edgewood-Colesburg 63, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 25

Epworth, Western Dubuque 43, West Delaware, Manchester 30

Fort Dodge 61, Indianola 59

Fremont Mills, Tabor 62, Heartland Christian 35

Grinnell 74, South Tama County, Tama 43

Lewis Central 84, Sioux City, North 59

Logan-Magnolia 38, Westwood, Sloan 33

Madrid 76, Southeast Valley 61

Moravia 58, Tri-County, Thornburg 37

Nevada 71, South Hardin 62

Ogden 57, Greene County 46

Ridge View 43, Alta-Aurelia 40

South Central Calhoun 61, Audubon 39

Southwest Valley 61, Griswold 38

Spirit Lake 69, Sioux City, West 52

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 49, New Hampton 40

Underwood 66, Shenandoah 45

Washington 89, Centerville 51

Waterloo Christian School 80, Grand View Christian 65

Wilton 55, Louisa-Muscatine 51

Winterset 66, Creston 39

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

AGWSR, Ackley 49, West Fork, Sheffield 18

Aplington-Parkersburg 58, BCLUW, Conrad 44

Bishop Garrigan 85, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 18

Central Elkader 52, Central City 40

Charles City 55, Independence 20

Clarksville 62, Rockford 19

Creston 65, Winterset 56

Davenport, Central 52, Burlington 26

East Buchanan, Winthrop 70, Lisbon 14

East Mills 58, Diagonal 28

Edgewood-Colesburg 50, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 41

Estherville Lincoln Central 59, Algona 50

Fremont Mills, Tabor 58, Heartland Christian 41

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 78, Lawton-Bronson 70

Gilbert 74, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 47

Grinnell 97, South Tama County, Tama 20

Harlan 46, Treynor 36

Logan-Magnolia 51, Westwood, Sloan 40

Louisa-Muscatine 56, Wilton 50

Moravia 46, Tri-County, Thornburg 17

Mount Ayr 78, Clarke, Osceola 47

Nevada 56, South Hardin 27

Nodaway Valley 60, Clarinda 12

Ogden 54, Greene County 20

Ottumwa 56, Mount Pleasant 43

Pleasantville 40, Twin Cedars, Bussey 29

River Valley, Correctionville 53, Whiting 34

Rock Valley 61, George-Little Rock 41

South Central Calhoun 46, Audubon 39

Southeast Valley 34, Madrid 29

Southwest Valley 64, Griswold 28

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 61, New Hampton 46

Underwood 58, Shenandoah 45

Valley, West Des Moines 82, Des Moines, Hoover 16

West Central Valley, Stuart 68, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 48