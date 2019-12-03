Monday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aplington-Parkersburg 71, BCLUW, Conrad 36
Bishop Garrigan 66, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 35
Central City 58, Central Elkader 25
Clarinda 63, Nodaway Valley 57
East Mills 65, Diagonal 27
Edgewood-Colesburg 63, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 25
Epworth, Western Dubuque 43, West Delaware, Manchester 30
Fort Dodge 61, Indianola 59
Fremont Mills, Tabor 62, Heartland Christian 35
Grinnell 74, South Tama County, Tama 43
Lewis Central 84, Sioux City, North 59
Logan-Magnolia 38, Westwood, Sloan 33
Madrid 76, Southeast Valley 61
Moravia 58, Tri-County, Thornburg 37
Nevada 71, South Hardin 62
Ogden 57, Greene County 46
Ridge View 43, Alta-Aurelia 40
South Central Calhoun 61, Audubon 39
Southwest Valley 61, Griswold 38
Spirit Lake 69, Sioux City, West 52
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 49, New Hampton 40
Underwood 66, Shenandoah 45
Washington 89, Centerville 51
Waterloo Christian School 80, Grand View Christian 65
Wilton 55, Louisa-Muscatine 51
Winterset 66, Creston 39
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
AGWSR, Ackley 49, West Fork, Sheffield 18
Aplington-Parkersburg 58, BCLUW, Conrad 44
Bishop Garrigan 85, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 18
Central Elkader 52, Central City 40
Charles City 55, Independence 20
Clarksville 62, Rockford 19
Creston 65, Winterset 56
Davenport, Central 52, Burlington 26
East Buchanan, Winthrop 70, Lisbon 14
East Mills 58, Diagonal 28
Edgewood-Colesburg 50, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 41
Estherville Lincoln Central 59, Algona 50
Fremont Mills, Tabor 58, Heartland Christian 41
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 78, Lawton-Bronson 70
Gilbert 74, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 47
Grinnell 97, South Tama County, Tama 20
Harlan 46, Treynor 36
Logan-Magnolia 51, Westwood, Sloan 40
Louisa-Muscatine 56, Wilton 50
Moravia 46, Tri-County, Thornburg 17
Mount Ayr 78, Clarke, Osceola 47
Nevada 56, South Hardin 27
Nodaway Valley 60, Clarinda 12
Ogden 54, Greene County 20
Ottumwa 56, Mount Pleasant 43
Pleasantville 40, Twin Cedars, Bussey 29
River Valley, Correctionville 53, Whiting 34
Rock Valley 61, George-Little Rock 41
South Central Calhoun 46, Audubon 39
Southeast Valley 34, Madrid 29
Southwest Valley 64, Griswold 28
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 61, New Hampton 46
Underwood 58, Shenandoah 45
Valley, West Des Moines 82, Des Moines, Hoover 16
West Central Valley, Stuart 68, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 48