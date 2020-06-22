With any skill you need to practice it to be proficient. Amateur radio operators, also known as “Hams,” have a tradition in providing communications during emergencies and other activities. Operating a special event station is one of the fun activities that is used to exercise equipment.
One hundred years ago the Iowa State Park system was established. When Lowell Walter of rural Quasqueton, died in 1981, he and his wife, left their dream home, Cedar Rock, to the Iowa Conservation Commission to become Cedar Rock State Park. Their home was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and was one of Wright’s most complete designs.
Rural Iowa Amateur Radio Club (RIARC), based in Fayette County, and Buchanan County Amateur Radio Club (BCARC) joined forces to set up a special event station near the park’s visitor center June 14 as part of State Parks on the Air. This year-long event commemorates the Iowa state park system centennial.
While operating two different stations the club members hope conditions are conducive for both frequency bands planned for use. Items like weather across the U.S. and sunspot activity affects the atmosphere, determining what will and will not work.
Typically, special event stations use more than one band, hoping that at least one band will work. At the first special event station held in May at Backbone State Park, one band worked; at Cedar Rock, the opposite band worked, giving the club members a different group of contacts across the U.S. and Canada.
The two amateur radio clubs plan to keep the celebration going with Volga State Park next in July, Fort Atkinson in August and closing out the year at Pikes Peak in September. The next event will be operating at Volga River, Sunday, July 12, with set up at 9 a.m. and operating from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CDT.
To learn more about amateur radio or how to get started, contact the Rural Iowa Amateur Radio Club on their Facebook page or by email club@w0oel.com. The Buchanan County Amateur Radio Club can be reached on their Facebook page or by email info@bcarc.net. They can even help you get on the air.