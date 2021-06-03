The groundwork is being completed this week on a new group home for persons with disabilities to be located at the corner of East Charles Street and Third Avenue Northeast.
The planned construction is a collaboration among the city of Oelwein, Alternative Living Corporation (ALC) and RISE, Ltd., to build a new, more accessible home for residents currently living in the group home known as Curtis House at the corner of North Frederick Avenue and Third Street Northeast.
RISE, Ltd. Executive Director Jessie Pensel had explained at the groundbreaking for the project earlier this spring that the Curtis House is a large older, two-story home that makes meeting handicap requirements difficult. The new home is being built to federal accessibility requirements and will be fully handicap accessible.
The project has been on the drawing board for some time, as the ALC Board worked with new owner RISE, Ltd., and the city to find the most suitable location for the residents. Criteria included convenience to downtown, stores, restaurants, entertainment, and a large enough space for a big, one-story home.
The city was able to help with the project by locating available property. Oelwein’s Neighborhood Stabilization Program had demolished two houses previously on the site, after they were determined beyond renovation. The double lot one door away from the public library and a block from downtown proved to be the ideal location.
Steege Construction of Waverly is in charge of the project, which is a five-bedroom, single-story home. It is slab construction with an above-ground storm shelter and full handicap accessibility. Once completed in October, residents will be moved into the new group home and the old home, a seven-bedroom, three-bathroom house, will be listed for sale.
Along with being the perfect home for its residents, the new house will be an attractive addition to the neighborhood.
ALC began in Oelwein in 1984. In 2018, RISE, Ltd., purchased ALC and began its presence in Oelwein, from its home base in Elkader. The ALC Board is remaining active in administering its remaining funds toward the new group home project.