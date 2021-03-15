Oelwein Schools, Oelwein Head Start and Child Development, and Little Husky will hold a combined registration for 3- and 4-year-old preschool and childcare on Wednesday, March 17 from 8-10 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. at the Oelwein Community Plaza, according to the school district's social media.
For Head Start, income guidelines apply. Please bring proof of income and proof of child’s birth date. For more information or to apply, call Northeast Iowa Community Action Corp. Family Services at 319-283-2510 or visit www.neicac.org.